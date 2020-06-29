Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu, left, jumps for the ball with Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta during the FA Cup sixth round soccer match between Leicester Cit... Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu, left, jumps for the ball with Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta during the FA Cup sixth round soccer match between Leicester City and Chelsea at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, Pool)

LONDON (AP) — The two most successful teams in the FA Cup have avoided each other in the semifinals after Sunday's draw.

The 13-time champion Arsenal will play Newcastle or Manchester City, and 12-time winner Manchester United faces Chelsea.

The matches will take place at Wembley over the July 18-19 weekend.

Chelsea advanced to the last four with a 1-0 win at Leicester earlier Sunday. Dani Ceballos netted an injury-time winner for Arsenal in a 2-1 win at Sheffield United.

Later Sunday, Cup holder Manchester City was away to Newcastle in the remaining quarterfinal match.

Man United beat Norwich 2-1 on Saturday.

