TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A constitutional amendment committee will be formed later this year to push for legal changes that include the definition of citizenship, said the head of Taiwan's legislative body on Sunday (June 28).

The committee will be established in the next legislative session, which is slated for September, to deliberate on 11 amendments pertaining to the Constitution, according to Yu Shyi-kun (游錫堃), president of the Legislative Yuan. He made the statement at an exhibition organized by the Chinese Calligraphy association.

A major part of the constitutional modification would focus on lowering the voting age from 20 to 18. The issue of whether or not to abolish the Control Yuan and Examination Yuan, bodies in charge of monitoring government branches and tests for the civil service, will also be addressed, wrote Liberty Times.

The panel will be comprised of 39 members, five of whom will be selected as convenors to call meetings and hold seminars as well as public hearings over the proposed amendments.

Yu said he would seek to have the proposals voted on by the country's electorate in referendums to be conducted along with the nine-in-one elections, or the Taiwanese local elections, in 2022, wrote CNA. The proposals would need to pass the Legislative Yuan and be sanctioned by the electorate in a nationwide vote six months after their proclamation.

Beijing is likely to keep an eye on the actions of the constitutional amendment committee, which have the capacity to drive changes in Taiwan's national status, said Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), an honorary professor at Tamkang University's Graduate Institute of China Studies.