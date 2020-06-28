TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Day fireworks will take place on Yuguang Island in the Anping District of Tainan City on Oct. 10.

Deputy Director of the Ministry of the Interior Chen Tsung-yan (陳宗彥) stated in a press release that the National Day organizing committee has agreed to arrange the National Day fireworks in Tainan City.

Chen explained that the Tainan City Government selected five locations for the fireworks, including Yuguang Island, the southern bank of the Zengwen River, and the Cigu Campus of the National University of Tainan, reported CNA.

The committee pointed out that some of the areas are unsuitable for setting off fireworks, as they are either residential areas or the natural habitat of the Platalea minor, also known as the black-faced spoonbill. Ultimately, the committee decided that Yuguang Island would be the best location for the event.

According to the Travel Tainan website, Yuguang Island, is 400 hectares wide and located in the city's Anping District. Half of the area is covered by forest, and Moon Bay on the seaward side is a hot spot for tourists.