TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's plan to establish a digital ministry will focus on the restructuring of the National Communications Commission (NCC).

As part of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文)'s electoral platform, incorporating the country's administrative resources in information, cybersecurity, telecommunications, the internet, and communications will become a pivotal part of her second term in an era characterized by constant digital challenges, wrote CNA.

The NCC, an independent statutory agency under the auspices of the Executive Yuan, is likely to play a major role in the institutional transformation, said its spokesperson Hsiao Chi-hung (蕭祈宏). The agency is currently responsible for regulating the telecommunications and broadcast industries.

The Cabinet's cybersecurity department and the Ministry of Science and Technology will be integrated with the NCC for the digital ministry to be formed, according to Hsiao. The organizational reform will involve a complicated network that also spans economic and transportation affairs.

Last August, representatives from the Taiwan Internet E-commerce Association (TiEA) visited Tsai to give advice on the government's digital initiative. The industry experts urged the Tsai administration to invest in the digital economy, break legal barriers, cut red tape, and establish an interdepartmental decision-making body to foster digital industry development for Taiwan, wrote TechNews.