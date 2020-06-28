Don Hartness of Ellisville, walks around the Capitol carrying the current Mississippi state flag and the American flag, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Ja... Don Hartness of Ellisville, walks around the Capitol carrying the current Mississippi state flag and the American flag, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. A supporter of the current flag, Hartness wanted to make his position known to lawmakers as he walked around the building for several hours. The current state flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

New Mississippi Department of Public Safety director Sean Tindell, stands behind his daughter Meredith, 9, as they observe the House vote to suspend t... New Mississippi Department of Public Safety director Sean Tindell, stands behind his daughter Meredith, 9, as they observe the House vote to suspend the rules and introduce a bill to change the state flag, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Tindell also brought his two sons to the Capitol so they could witness "a historic vote first hand." The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rep. Chris Brown, R-Nettleton calls upon colleagues to vote against the suspension of the the rules and introduce a bill to take down the state flag, ... Rep. Chris Brown, R-Nettleton calls upon colleagues to vote against the suspension of the the rules and introduce a bill to take down the state flag, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. However, the body voted 85-34 for the resolution that now heads to the Senate, where it will also take a two-thirds vote to pass. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rep. Jeffrey Guice, R-Ocean Springs, calls upon colleagues to support his call for a referendum by which voters would determine the fate of the curren... Rep. Jeffrey Guice, R-Ocean Springs, calls upon colleagues to support his call for a referendum by which voters would determine the fate of the current Mississippi state flag instead of lawmakers supporting the suspension of the the rules of the Legislature and introducing a bill to change the state flag, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Guice's action was defeated However, the body voted 85-34 for the resolution that now heads to the Senate, where it will also take a two-thirds vote to pass. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi state Rep. John Faulkner, D-Holly Springs, wears a mask in honor of George Floyd on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the House chamber of the M... Mississippi state Rep. John Faulkner, D-Holly Springs, wears a mask in honor of George Floyd on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the House chamber of the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., as lawmakers listen to debate on suspension of rules in order to consider legislation for changing the flag. (AP Photo /Emily Wagster Pettus)

The gallery of the Mississippi Senate rise and applaud after the body passed a resolution that would allow lawmakers to change the state flag Saturday... The gallery of the Mississippi Senate rise and applaud after the body passed a resolution that would allow lawmakers to change the state flag Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Members of both the House and Senate are now expected to pass a bill that removes the current flag and establishes a path forward to getting a new one. Gov. Tate Reeves has already said he would sign whatever flag bill the Legislature decides on. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Republican Sen. Joseph Seymour of Vancleave, left, strains to listen to fellow Republican Briggs Hopson present a resolution that would allow lawmaker... Republican Sen. Joseph Seymour of Vancleave, left, strains to listen to fellow Republican Briggs Hopson present a resolution that would allow lawmakers to change the state flag, while Rep. Orlando Paden, D-Clarksdale uses his smartphone to record the presentation Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The senators voted 36-14 passing the resolution and now members of both the House and Senate are expected to pass a bill that removes the current flag and establishes a path forward to getting new one. Gov. Tate Reeves has already said he would sign whatever flag bill the Legislature decides on. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Democratic Sen. Hillman Frazier, of Jackson, speaks in support of a resolution that would allow lawmakers to change the state flag, Saturday, June 27,... Democratic Sen. Hillman Frazier, of Jackson, speaks in support of a resolution that would allow lawmakers to change the state flag, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Senators voted in support of the resolution and now both they and the House are expected to pass a bill that removes the current flag and establishes a path forward to getting a new one. Gov. Tate Reeves has already said he would sign whatever flag bill the Legislature decides on. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, urges his colleagues to vote against a resolution that would allow lawmakers to change the state flag Saturday, Jun... Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, urges his colleagues to vote against a resolution that would allow lawmakers to change the state flag Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. However, the Mississippi Senate passed it. Members of both the House and Senate are now expected to pass a bill that removes the current flag and establishes a path forward to getting a new one. Gov. Tate Reeves has already said he would sign whatever flag bill the Legislature decides on. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Democratic Sen. Barbara Blackmon, of Canton, speaks in support of a resolution that would allow lawmakers to change the state flag, Saturday, June 27,... Democratic Sen. Barbara Blackmon, of Canton, speaks in support of a resolution that would allow lawmakers to change the state flag, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Senators voted in support of the resolution and now both they and the House are expected to pass a bill that removes the current flag and establishes a path forward to getting a new one. Gov. Tate Reeves has already said he would sign whatever flag bill the Legislature decides on. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Republican Sen. Briggs Hopson, of Vicksburg, center, is congratulated by Senators David Jordan, D-Greenwood, left, and Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, fo... Republican Sen. Briggs Hopson, of Vicksburg, center, is congratulated by Senators David Jordan, D-Greenwood, left, and Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, for successfully navigating a resolution to suspend the rules and vote to change the state flag Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The resolution passed and now the House and Senate are expected to pass a bill that removes the current flag and establishes a path forward to getting a new one. Gov. Tate Reeves has already said he would sign whatever flag bill the Legislature decides on. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Republican Sen. Briggs Hopson, of Vicksburg, right, is congratulated by Sen. John Horhn, D-Jackson, for successfully navigating a resolution to suspen... Republican Sen. Briggs Hopson, of Vicksburg, right, is congratulated by Sen. John Horhn, D-Jackson, for successfully navigating a resolution to suspend the rules and vote to change the state flag Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The resolution passed and now the House and Senate are expected to pass a bill that removes the current flag and establishes a path forward to getting a new one. Gov. Tate Reeves has already said he would sign whatever flag bill the Legislature decides on. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Members of the Mississippi Senate gallery rise and applaud after the body passed a resolution that would suspend the rules to allow lawmakers to chang... Members of the Mississippi Senate gallery rise and applaud after the body passed a resolution that would suspend the rules to allow lawmakers to change the state flag, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Members of both the House and Senate are now expected to pass a bill that removes the current flag and establishes a path forward to getting a new one. Gov. Tate Reeves has already said he would sign whatever flag bill the Legislature decides on. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Sen. Sarita Simmons, D-Cleveland, left, hugs, Republican Sen. Brice Wiggins, of Pascagoula, center, and Jeremy England, of Vancleave, following the bo... Sen. Sarita Simmons, D-Cleveland, left, hugs, Republican Sen. Brice Wiggins, of Pascagoula, center, and Jeremy England, of Vancleave, following the body passing a resolution that would allow lawmakers to change the state flag Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Members of both the House and Senate are now expected to pass a bill that removes the current flag and establishes a path forward to getting a new one. Gov. Tate Reeves has already said he would sign whatever flag bill the Legislature decides on. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Republican Sen. Briggs Hopson, of Vicksburg, is congratulated for successfully navigating a resolution to suspend the rules and vote to change the sta... Republican Sen. Briggs Hopson, of Vicksburg, is congratulated for successfully navigating a resolution to suspend the rules and vote to change the state flag Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The resolution passed and now the House and Senate are expected to pass a bill that removes the current flag and establishes a path forward to getting a new one. Gov. Tate Reeves has already said he would sign whatever flag bill the Legislature decides on. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Larry Eubanks of Star waves the current Mississippi state flag as he sits before the front of the Capitol, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. ... Larry Eubanks of Star waves the current Mississippi state flag as he sits before the front of the Capitol, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. While a supporter of the current flag, Eubanks says he would hope lawmakers would allow a proposed flag change to be decided by the registered voters. The current state flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is on the verge of changing its state flag to erase a Confederate battle emblem that's broadly condemned as racist.

The flag's supporters resisted efforts to change it for decades, but rapid developments in recent weeks have changed dynamics on this issue in the tradition-bound state.

As protests against racial injustice recently spread across the U.S., including Mississippi, leaders from business, religion, education and sports have spoken forcefully against the state flag. They have urged legislators to ditch the 126-year-old banner for one that better reflects the diversity of a state with a 38% Black population.

Legislators are expected to start voting Sunday to remove the current flag from state law. A commission would design a new flag that cannot include the Confederate symbol and that must have the words “In God We Trust.”

The state House and Senate met Saturday and took a big step: By two-thirds margins, they suspended legislative deadlines so a flag bill could be filed. Spectators cheered as each chamber voted, and legislators seeking the change embraced each other.

“There are economic issues. There are issues involving football or whatever,” Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Saturday. “But this vote came from the heart. That makes it so much more important.”

Democratic Sen. David Jordan, who is African American, has pushed for decades to change the flag. He smiled broadly after Saturday's vote and said, “This is such a metamorphosis."

Mississippi has the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem — a red field topped by a blue X with 13 white stars. The flag has been divisive for generations. All of the state's public universities have stopped flying it, as have a growing number of cities and counties.

White supremacists in the Mississippi Legislature set the state flag design in 1894 during backlash to the political power that African Americans gained after the Civil War.

In 2000, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that the flag lacked official status. State laws were updated in 1906, and portions dealing with the flag were not carried forward. Legislators set a flag election in 2001, and voters kept the rebel-themed design.

Former Ole Miss basketball player Blake Hinson told his hometown Daytona Beach (Florida) News-Journal that the Mississippi flag played a part in his decision to transfer to Iowa State.

“It was time to go and leave Ole Miss,” Hinson said. “I’m proud not to represent that flag anymore and to not be associated with anything representing the Confederacy.”

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Saturday for the first time that he would sign a bill to change the flag if the Republican-controlled Legislature sends him one.

Reeves and many other politicians have said people should get to vote on a flag design in another statewide election. The new design — without the Confederate symbol — will be put on the ballot Nov. 3, but it will be the only choice. If a majority voting that day accept the new design, it will become the state flag. If a majority reject it, the commission will design a new flag using the same guidelines.

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.