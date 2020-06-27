Taiwan Presidential Office reopens to public

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Presidential Office on Saturday (June 27) reopened its exhibition space to the public, allowing visitors to interact with a virtual President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) via a newly added augmented reality (AR) feature.

As the pandemic situation in the island country continues to improve, the Presidential Office decided to launch its updated "Power to the People" exhibition, which highlights the idea that presidential power derives from a mandate of the people. According to the Presidential Office website, Saturday's open house was scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Secretary-General to the President Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) arrived at the building lobby early Saturday morning to greet the first group of visitors since the office suspended visits on Feb. 5. Upon entering the building, visitors were guided by exhibition staff to tour the interior and learn about the history of Taiwan.

Evangeline Tang (湯佩儀), supervisor of the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC) media and communication department, explained the new exhibition has adopted pink as its theme to symbolize the gentleness, freedom, bravery, and love of the Taiwanese. Tang said the AR experience allows visitors to record their encounters with the virtual president and share them on social media, reported New Talk.

Located in the Zhongzheng District of Taipei, the Presidential Office welcomes domestic and international travelers Monday through Friday, 9-12 a.m. The exhibition is also open one Saturday each month from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Presidential Office.



New exhibition "Power to the People" highlights the role of citizens in giving president power. (Presidential Office Building photo)



Visitors take a photo with 3D President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President Lai Ching-te. (CNA photo)