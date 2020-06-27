TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has claimed three awards in the 2020 Leisure Lifestyle Award held by Global Traveler, a magazine providing information about the global travel industry.

In its June edition, Global Traveler listed Taiwan as the second Best Adventure Destination, and crowned Taipei the three-time Best Leisure Destination in Asia. Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport also garnered the honor as the fourth Best Airport for Layovers.

Shih Chao-huei (施照輝), director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, believes Taiwan is well-positioned to promote tourism post-coronavirus. Premium itineraries featuring customized hiking, cycling, mountaineering, surfing, and diving can become top selling points to woo international travelers, CNA quoted him as saying.

The official said Taiwan can ride on the wave of a polished reputation from its handling of the health crisis by promoting a jaunt that is both fun and safe. Preparations must be made before the country further opens up for visitors, with the wish to travel abroad expected to surge next year, Shih said, citing American experts on the industry trends.

The results were based on a survey conducted on readers between October 2019 and January 2020, using open-ended questions. Questionnaire submissions by industry-associated individuals were not accepted.

Global Traveler also lauded Taiwan as an appealing medical tourism destination for Westerners. Reasons include state-of-the-art medical equipment and well-trained doctors, affordable common procedures, customized service, and a plethora of natural settings.