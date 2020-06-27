  1. Home
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes S. Taiwan

Kaohsiung City rattled by magnitude 4.8 temblor Saturday morning

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/27 09:09
(CWB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung City at 7:27 a.m. this morning (June 27), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 70.8 kilometers northeast of Kaohsiung City Hall at a focal depth of 6.3 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Kaohsiung City, Taitung County, and Tainan City. An intensity level of 2 was registered in Pingtung County, Chiayi County, Hualien County, Yunlin County, and Nantou County.

A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Chiayi City, Changhua County, Taichung City, and Miaoli County. No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
