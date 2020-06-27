New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|96.65
|Up
|.85
|Jul
|95.60
|95.65
|93.45
|95.65
|Up
|.80
|Sep
|98.95
|Up
|.70
|Sep
|96.40
|97.10
|94.70
|96.65
|Up
|.85
|Dec
|98.95
|99.35
|97.20
|98.95
|Up
|.70
|Mar
|101.00
|101.40
|99.45
|101.05
|Up
|.65
|May
|102.35
|102.70
|100.85
|102.30
|Up
|.55
|Jul
|103.75
|103.90
|102.20
|103.60
|Up
|.50
|Sep
|105.10
|105.20
|103.55
|104.85
|Up
|.40
|Dec
|106.95
|107.10
|105.20
|106.60
|Up
|.35
|Mar
|108.75
|108.90
|107.00
|108.30
|Up
|.30
|May
|110.00
|110.00
|108.35
|109.45
|Up
|.35
|Jul
|111.05
|111.10
|109.45
|110.55
|Up
|.45
|Sep
|112.05
|112.05
|110.50
|111.60
|Up
|.45
|Dec
|113.70
|113.70
|112.05
|113.30
|Up
|.45
|Mar
|115.00
|Up
|.40
|May
|116.05
|Up
|.40