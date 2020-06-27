  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/06/27 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 96.65 Up .85
Jul 95.60 95.65 93.45 95.65 Up .80
Sep 98.95 Up .70
Sep 96.40 97.10 94.70 96.65 Up .85
Dec 98.95 99.35 97.20 98.95 Up .70
Mar 101.00 101.40 99.45 101.05 Up .65
May 102.35 102.70 100.85 102.30 Up .55
Jul 103.75 103.90 102.20 103.60 Up .50
Sep 105.10 105.20 103.55 104.85 Up .40
Dec 106.95 107.10 105.20 106.60 Up .35
Mar 108.75 108.90 107.00 108.30 Up .30
May 110.00 110.00 108.35 109.45 Up .35
Jul 111.05 111.10 109.45 110.55 Up .45
Sep 112.05 112.05 110.50 111.60 Up .45
Dec 113.70 113.70 112.05 113.30 Up .45
Mar 115.00 Up .40
May 116.05 Up .40