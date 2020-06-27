BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/06/27 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2277 Down 109
Jul 2352 Down 169
Sep 2261 Down 88
Sep 2386 2397 2262 2277 Down 109
Dec 2350 2355 2246 2261 Down 88
Mar 2306 2312 2215 2231 Down 77
May 2292 2297 2206 2222 Down 74
Jul 2286 2290 2205 2218 Down 70
Sep 2276 2280 2197 2212 Down 66
Dec 2266 2266 2197 2204 Down 64
Mar 2202 Down 64
May 2195 Down 61