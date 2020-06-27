BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2277
|Down 109
|Jul
|2352
|Down 169
|Sep
|2261
|Down
|88
|Sep
|2386
|2397
|2262
|2277
|Down 109
|Dec
|2350
|2355
|2246
|2261
|Down
|88
|Mar
|2306
|2312
|2215
|2231
|Down
|77
|May
|2292
|2297
|2206
|2222
|Down
|74
|Jul
|2286
|2290
|2205
|2218
|Down
|70
|Sep
|2276
|2280
|2197
|2212
|Down
|66
|Dec
|2266
|2266
|2197
|2204
|Down
|64
|Mar
|2202
|Down
|64
|May
|2195
|Down
|61