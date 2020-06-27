BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2277 Down 109 Jul 2352 Down 169 Sep 2261 Down 88 Sep 2386 2397 2262 2277 Down 109 Dec 2350 2355 2246 2261 Down 88 Mar 2306 2312 2215 2231 Down 77 May 2292 2297 2206 2222 Down 74 Jul 2286 2290 2205 2218 Down 70 Sep 2276 2280 2197 2212 Down 66 Dec 2266 2266 2197 2204 Down 64 Mar 2202 Down 64 May 2195 Down 61