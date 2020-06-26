  1. Home
Chinese warplane, three US jets fly close to Taiwan

Jet from China enters Taiwan's ADIZ around noon on Friday, three US jets fly over Bashi Channel

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/26 16:34
A P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese warplane briefly entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) Friday (June 26), while three United States jets flew over the Bashi Channel separating the island from the Philippines.

The reports indicate a continuation of recent incursions by China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) off Taiwan’s southwest coast. Most U.S. Air Force movements are flights between American bases on Okinawa and the South China Sea.

Without naming the type of aircraft, the Ministry of National Defense confirmed a Chinese jet entered the ADIZ around noon Friday and had been warned off by a Taiwan plane, CNA reported.

Separately, Beijing University’s “South China Sea Probing Initiative” mentioned that during the morning, an EP-3E surveillance aircraft had flown over the Bashi Channel in the direction of the South China Sea. It had been followed by a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft and a KC-135 refueling plane, the Chinese Twitter account reported.
ADIZ
Ministry of National Defense
US Air Force
US Navy
Bashi Channel

