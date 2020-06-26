  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan welcomes US invite to RIMPAC maritime exercises

Suggestion for August participation in Rim of the Pacific military exercises from committee of US Senate

  371
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/26 15:55
The USS O'Kane during RIMPAC exercises in 2018 near Hawaii.(Facebook, RimofthePacific screenshot) 

The USS O'Kane during RIMPAC exercises in 2018 near Hawaii.(Facebook, RimofthePacific screenshot) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday (June 26) the proposal from a committee of the United States Senate to invite Taiwan to participate in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercises showed Washington valued the island nation’s positive role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

The suggestion for an invitation was included in a version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), presented by the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday (June 23). The full Senate still needs to vote on the package.

The 27th edition of RIMPAC is scheduled for late August, with 20 countries expected to participate, but not China, CNA reported. If Taiwan was invited, it would be the first time the island’s Navy would be allowed to take part in such a large-scale U.S.-led event.

MOFA thanked both the Senate and the House of Representatives for the attention they paid to Taiwan’s security and stability through the NDAA. Recent versions of the act included measures to deepen cooperation and exchanges between the military of both countries, according to MOFA.

During questioning by legislators in May, Defense Minister Yen De-fa (嚴德發) said the military would strive to participate in RIMPAC.
RIMPAC
NDAA
Senate
Senate Armed Services Committee
MOFA
Yen De-fa

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's MOFA says WTO mission operating normally despite lacking leader
Taiwan's MOFA says WTO mission operating normally despite lacking leader
2020/06/24 10:43
Taiwan is 'de facto independent free country': Czech senator
Taiwan is 'de facto independent free country': Czech senator
2020/06/24 10:21
Taiwan donates 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits to Honduras
Taiwan donates 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits to Honduras
2020/06/18 20:04
Taiwan’s foreign ministry racing in wrong direction
Taiwan’s foreign ministry racing in wrong direction
2020/06/17 16:15
Lin Lian-ron named Taiwan's deputy representative to WTO
Lin Lian-ron named Taiwan's deputy representative to WTO
2020/06/16 17:45