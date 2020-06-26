The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) warned of severe thunderstorms in the greater Taipei area Friday (June 26), the second day of the four-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday.



The affected areas include Taipei, New Taipei and Keelung, where lightning, strong gusts, downpours, thunder and even hail could occur, the CWB said.



There could also be mudslides, rockfalls and flooding, it said.



There are also chances of heavy rainfall on Friday in Yilan, Nantou, Kaohsiung and Pingtung, as well as mountainous areas across Taiwan, the bureau cautioned.