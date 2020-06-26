  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/06/26 12:03
A boy wearing a protective face mask as a measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, waves a Uruguayan national flag as he plays on the seafro...
A bolt of lightning strikes during an early morning storm in Mexico City, Monday, June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Police investigators work a crime scene where a man was shot dead, leaving a trail of blood on a sidewalk marked with yell...
Dr. Alejandra Antonio peers out from the triage consultation area to check whether any patients are waiting, at a COVID-19 hospital in Military Camp 1...
A man in full protection gear amid the new coronavirus pandemic, is reflected in a display of car mirrors outside a warehouse in Bogota, Colombia, Thu...
Bergut Funeral Services employees deliver coffins to a funeral store in Santiago, Chile, Friday, June 19, 2020. Coffin production has increased 120%, ...
People brace themselves against a wall during an earthquake, in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The 7.4 magnitude earthquake centered near the so...
Roland Jean, a Haitian deported from the United States, kneels on the tarmac after arriving at the Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince, Hai...
Members of the "Tempero de Criola" band perform amid the new coronavirus pandemic at the Turano favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, June 19, 20...
People spend a day in the sun amid the new coronavirus pandemic, at Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, June 20, 2020. Authorities hav...
Police officers wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus walk at dusk under a cloud of a Sahara dust hanging in the air...

JUNE 19-25, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Antia Baca in Mexico City.

