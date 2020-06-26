AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A woman runs on a small road between acres of fields as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) A woman runs on a small road between acres of fields as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, June 19, 2020. Heat wave continues in the Lithuania as temperature goes up high ... Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, June 19, 2020. Heat wave continues in the Lithuania as temperature goes up high at 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

People shield from the rain next to the closed Stonehenge as people gather to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbu... People shield from the rain next to the closed Stonehenge as people gather to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, Sunday June 21, 2020. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

The wreckage of an articulated city bus hangs off an overpass after a fatal accident in Warsaw, Poland, on June 25, 2020. The accident forced Warsaw M... The wreckage of an articulated city bus hangs off an overpass after a fatal accident in Warsaw, Poland, on June 25, 2020. The accident forced Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who is a runner-up candidate in Sunday's presidential election, to suspend his campaigning. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Russian sailors, center, march in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in WWII in Moscow,... Russian sailors, center, march in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in WWII in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The Victory Day parade normally is held on May 9, the nation's most important secular holiday, but this year it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

People line up to cast their votes in Blantyre, Malawi Tuesday, June 23 2020, in a rerun of the presidential poll after the courts nullified the resul... People line up to cast their votes in Blantyre, Malawi Tuesday, June 23 2020, in a rerun of the presidential poll after the courts nullified the results of the election held more than a year earlier. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)

JUNE 19 - 25, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Markus Schreiber in Berlin.

