  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/06/26 03:20
People line up to cast their votes in Blantyre, Malawi Tuesday, June 23 2020, in a rerun of the presidential poll after the courts nullified the resul...
Russian sailors, center, march in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in WWII in Moscow,...
The wreckage of an articulated city bus hangs off an overpass after a fatal accident in Warsaw, Poland, on June 25, 2020. The accident forced Warsaw M...
People shield from the rain next to the closed Stonehenge as people gather to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbu...
Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, June 19, 2020. Heat wave continues in the Lithuania as temperature goes up high ...
A woman runs on a small road between acres of fields as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

People line up to cast their votes in Blantyre, Malawi Tuesday, June 23 2020, in a rerun of the presidential poll after the courts nullified the resul...

Russian sailors, center, march in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in WWII in Moscow,...

The wreckage of an articulated city bus hangs off an overpass after a fatal accident in Warsaw, Poland, on June 25, 2020. The accident forced Warsaw M...

People shield from the rain next to the closed Stonehenge as people gather to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbu...

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, June 19, 2020. Heat wave continues in the Lithuania as temperature goes up high ...

A woman runs on a small road between acres of fields as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

JUNE 19 - 25, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Markus Schreiber in Berlin.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com