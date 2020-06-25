TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At least 109 out of 123 people in Taiwan believed to have had close contact with a Japanese student who was diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) after her return home are testing negative as of Thursday (June 25).

The case has fueled fears that Taiwan’s positive record of 74 days without local infections could be about to come to an end. On Thursday, the country confirmed one imported case, a businessman who spent two months working in Guatemala.

While the Japanese woman has been diagnosed as an asymptomatic case, tests were required for 123 people who came into close contact with her. She had been studying at a university in Kaohsiung City.

A total of 109 test results were negative, while the remaining 14 will be announced Friday (June 26), CNA reported. Experts said that because of the young woman’s asymptomatic status, it would be difficult to determine when and where exactly she might have been infected with the coronavirus.