Taiwan confirms one imported coronavirus case

Man in his 60s returned from business trip to Guatemala

  204
By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/25 14:44
CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan recorded one imported coronavirus (COVID-19) case on Thursday (June 25), bringing the total to 447.

The Taiwanese man, who is in his 60s, reported his condition to health officials upon his return from Guatemala at the airport in Taiwan on Wednesday (June 24), said Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), deputy director-general of the Centers for Disease Control at a press conference on Thursday afternoon (June 25). The man was immediately tested for the virus and sent to collective quarantine, he said.

Another 10 people who were sitting near the man on the airplane have been asked to carry out home quarantine for two weeks, Chuang said. As of Thursday, Taiwan has confirmed 447 coronavirus cases, including seven deaths.

Chuang said the patient took a business trip to the Central American nation in early April and began experiencing a cough, shortness of breath, and bone pain in June. The patient had tested negative for the coronavirus twice when he was still in Guatemala, but his symptoms continued to deteriorate.
