  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/06/25 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 265.05 Down .95
Jul 265.20 268.45 262.65 265.05 Down .80
Aug 266.60 268.40 263.70 265.40 Down 1.00
Sep 266.55 268.95 263.95 265.75 Down 1.10
Oct 265.30 266.65 265.30 266.65 Down 1.10
Nov 267.70 267.70 267.35 267.35 Down 1.00
Dec 268.05 270.50 265.90 267.65 Down 1.00
Jan 267.45 268.15 267.45 268.15 Down 1.05
Feb 268.75 Down .90
Mar 269.65 271.55 267.55 269.00 Down .90
Apr 269.80 269.80 269.40 269.40 Down .90
May 268.45 272.10 268.40 269.60 Down .95
Jun 270.00 Down .90
Jul 268.70 270.25 268.70 270.25 Down .95
Aug 270.65 Down .95
Sep 270.85 Down .95
Oct 271.25 Down .95
Nov 271.45 Down .95
Dec 274.15 274.15 271.55 271.55 Down .95
Jan 271.95 Down .95
Feb 272.15 Down 1.00
Mar 272.30 Down 1.00
Apr 272.85 Down .95
May 273.15 Down 1.05
Jul 273.95 Down 1.05
Sep 274.60 Down 1.05
Dec 275.00 Down 1.05
Mar 275.40 Down 1.05
May 275.65 Down 1.05
Jul 275.95 Down 1.05
Sep 276.20 Down 1.05
Dec 279.10 Down 1.05
Mar 279.15 Down 1.05
May 279.20 Down 1.05
Jul 279.25 Down 1.05
Sep 279.30 Down 1.05
Dec 279.35 Down 1.05
Mar 279.40 Down 1.05
May 279.45 Down 1.05