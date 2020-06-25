New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|265.05
|Down .95
|Jul
|265.20
|268.45
|262.65
|265.05
|Down .80
|Aug
|266.60
|268.40
|263.70
|265.40 Down 1.00
|Sep
|266.55
|268.95
|263.95
|265.75 Down 1.10
|Oct
|265.30
|266.65
|265.30
|266.65 Down 1.10
|Nov
|267.70
|267.70
|267.35
|267.35 Down 1.00
|Dec
|268.05
|270.50
|265.90
|267.65 Down 1.00
|Jan
|267.45
|268.15
|267.45
|268.15 Down 1.05
|Feb
|268.75
|Down .90
|Mar
|269.65
|271.55
|267.55
|269.00
|Down .90
|Apr
|269.80
|269.80
|269.40
|269.40
|Down .90
|May
|268.45
|272.10
|268.40
|269.60
|Down .95
|Jun
|270.00
|Down .90
|Jul
|268.70
|270.25
|268.70
|270.25
|Down .95
|Aug
|270.65
|Down .95
|Sep
|270.85
|Down .95
|Oct
|271.25
|Down .95
|Nov
|271.45
|Down .95
|Dec
|274.15
|274.15
|271.55
|271.55
|Down .95
|Jan
|271.95
|Down .95
|Feb
|272.15 Down 1.00
|Mar
|272.30 Down 1.00
|Apr
|272.85
|Down .95
|May
|273.15 Down 1.05
|Jul
|273.95 Down 1.05
|Sep
|274.60 Down 1.05
|Dec
|275.00 Down 1.05
|Mar
|275.40 Down 1.05
|May
|275.65 Down 1.05
|Jul
|275.95 Down 1.05
|Sep
|276.20 Down 1.05
|Dec
|279.10 Down 1.05
|Mar
|279.15 Down 1.05
|May
|279.20 Down 1.05
|Jul
|279.25 Down 1.05
|Sep
|279.30 Down 1.05
|Dec
|279.35 Down 1.05
|Mar
|279.40 Down 1.05
|May
|279.45 Down 1.05