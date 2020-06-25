Bournemouth's Adam Smith, right, fights for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore during the English Premier League soccer match between... Bournemouth's Adam Smith, right, fights for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Richard Heathcote/Pool via AP)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore, left, controls the ball next to Bournemouth's Nathan Ake during the English Premier League soccer match between... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore, left, controls the ball next to Bournemouth's Nathan Ake during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Mike Egerton/Pool via AP)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez, right, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers a... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez, right, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Richard Heathcote/Pool via AP)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolver... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Richard Heathcote/Pool via AP)

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Mexico striker Raul Jimenez took advantage of another pinpoint cross from Adama Traore to earn Wolverhampton a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday and keep pace with Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.

Four days after the pair combined for a the opening goal in Wolves' 2-0 win at West Ham, Traore sent in another dangerous delivery from the right wing that Jimenez met with a powerful header into the roof of the net in the 60th minute.

It was Jimenez's 15th goal this campaign, extending his record haul for a Wolves player in a Premier League season.

Traore and Jimenez have now combined for 10 goals this season, more than any other pair in this Premier League season.

Sixth-place Wolves stayed tied for points with fifth-place Man United, which beat Sheffield United 3-0 on Wednesday. Fifth place will be enough to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League if second-place Manchester City fails in its appeal against a two-year European ban.

Bournemouth remained in the relegation zone, in third-to-last place. It has the same number of points as West Ham in 17th and Aston Villa in 19th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports