FILE- In this Thursday, March 19, 2020, file photo, a pedestrian walks past a storefront for rent on Madison Avenue, in New York. The coronavirus has ...
FILE- In this Thursday, March 19, 2020, file photo, a pedestrian walks past a storefront for rent on Madison Avenue, in New York. The coronavirus has had an impact on the commercial real estate markets. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that travelers to his state, Connecticut and New Jersey from states with rising coronavirus rates must isolate for 14 days.