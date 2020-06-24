Taiwan will begin allowing foreign nationals to apply to enter the country for reasons other than tourism and social visits starting June 29, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Wednesday.

The partial easing of border controls imposed on March 19 is based on recent trends in the global COVID-19 pandemic, and to meet commercial and trade demand and humanitarian considerations, the CECC said at its weekly press briefing.

The policy will allow foreign nationals to apply for entry to Taiwan for reasons other than tourism and social visits, the CECC said.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), valid reasons for travel under the new policy will include internships and training programs; attendance at international conferences or trade shows; international exchange programs; volunteering; missionary activities; youth exchanges; and job searching.

Applicants for special entry permits can submit materials documenting the reasons for their visit at Taiwan's overseas missions, the ministry said in a press release.

Foreign nationals will also be allowed to apply to visit family members in Taiwan by presenting documents that prove the relationship, MOFA said.

However, the policy will have no effect on entry measures for foreign students or migrant workers, which are being handled separately by the education and labor ministries, respectively, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, people in Hong Kong and Macau will be allowed to apply for entry based on humanitarian considerations, need for emergency assistance, to fulfill business contracts or as part of internal personnel transfers in international corporations, the CECC said.

People in Hong Kong or Macau who are the spouses or children of Taiwanese nationals and hold Alien Resident Certificates (ARCs), and those coming for commercial activities (including recipients of work permits and investor or entrepreneur visas) are also eligible to apply for entry, the CECC said.

Travelers who receive approval to enter Taiwan will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their flight and to quarantine in accordance with current regulations after their arrival, said CECC deputy head Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥).

Travelers will also have to complete the "Quarantine System for Entry" form on the Ministry of Health and Welfare's website (https://hdhq.mohw.gov.tw/) before checking in for their flight, the CECC said.