TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — From now until Oct. 31, online registration for the government-sponsored hotel subsidy of NT$1,000 (US$34) per room per person, designed to boost domestic tourism amid the COVID-19 pandemic (安心旅遊), will be available.

The first step is to upload a photo of the applicant's ID card or National Health Insurance card via this site, according to the Taiwan Tourism Bureau. The next step is to fill out personal information details, which include name, phone number, birthday, residence, and email.

After registration is confirmed, applicants should go to Taiwan stay net (臺灣旅宿網) to find out whether the hotel they intend to visit is participating in the subsidy program. Applicants are recommended to book rooms via the official websites of hotels or by calling; booking through online travel agents (OTA) will reportedly be ineligible.

The subsidy can be used any night and even on national holidays. Every Taiwanese citizen with a valid identification card is entitled to make use of the subsidy once on the main island. However, if they travel to any of Taiwan's outlying islands — including Kinmen, Matsu, Penghu, Xiao Liuqiu, Green Island, or Lanyu — they can take advantage of the subsidy a second time.

The move comes as part of a more comprehensive hotel subsidy program, which will be implemented from July 1 until Oct. 31. For more information about the program, please refer to this site.