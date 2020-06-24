AIT Director Brent Christensen (right), Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (second left) at GCTF meeting (MOFA photo) AIT Director Brent Christensen (right), Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (second left) at GCTF meeting (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A global health body will find it hard to be successful if it does not include Taiwan, the United States envoy in Taipei told a meeting with officials from the island nation, Japan, and Australia Wednesday (June 24).

American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen addressed a meeting of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) in Taipei focusing on how to prevent a second wave of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, CNA reported.

The online gathering featured more than 70 health experts and officials from 16 countries in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a news release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

In addition to Christensen, the list of speakers also included Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Japanese envoy in Taiwan Izumi Hiroyasu (泉裕泰) and Australian Deputy Representative Susan Moore.

The AIT director praised the "Taiwan model" for its professionalism and efficiency in fighting the pandemic, adding that if it were unable to contribute to an international health organization, such a body would not be successful, CNA reported.

Taiwan and the U.S. founded the GCTF in 2015, with Japan joining last year and a fourth country playing host on an annual basis. Following past participation by Sweden and Australia, this year's host was the Netherlands.