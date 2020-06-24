TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to a recent poll, 64 percent of people surveyed were satisfied with the results of the June 6 vote to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

The results of the poll were revealed by New Power Party (NPP) Chairman Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) at a press conference on Wednesday (June 24). The poll was conducted by Trend Polls between June 17 and 19 on people over the age of 20.

According to the results, as many as 76.9 percent of those surveyed thought that elected officials should resign before committing themselves to a run for another post.

On the question of the legitimacy of the push to recall more officials following Han's defeat, the poll results showed that 50.1 percent view the idea as driven by vindictiveness, while 41.5 percent consider it a legitimate expression of people's rights.