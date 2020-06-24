  1. Home
Brother of Singapore's prime minister joins opposition ahead of election

Brothers have been estranged over legacy of their father, late Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/24 17:13
Lee Hsien Yang (left) with PSP leader Tan Cheng Bock (right) (Twitter screenshot) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) set general elections for July 10, his younger brother Lee Hsien Yang (李顯揚) announced on Wednesday (June 24) that he was joining the new opposition Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

The younger Lee, 62, has been involved in a dispute pitting him and his sister against the prime minister over the legacy of their father, Lee Kuan Yew (李光耀), the man who led the city-state to independence in 1965 and whose People's Action Party (PAP) has ruled ever since.

Until now, Lee Hsien Yang, a business executive, has not been involved in politics, but his brother's announcement of new elections despite the current Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to his decision to join the PSP, formed by former PAP legislator Tan Cheng Bock.

The younger Lee walked around a market with Tan Wednesday morning but was not willing to say whether he would run for an office, the South China Morning Post reported.

The PAP is still expected to hold on to its overwhelming majority, but it remains to be seen whether its support level will slip below the level of 69.9 percent it achieved in 2015, according to the Associated Press.
