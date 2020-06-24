HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - June 24, 2020 - Amid a recent increase in immigration enquiries in Hong Kong, the U.S. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has seen growing popularity. The EB-5 visa, administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), offers a path to obtaining lawful permanent resident status in the US (Green Card) through direct investment.

According to Charles Oppenheim, Chief of the Visa Control and Reporting Division, U.S. Department of State, with significant number of unused family-based visas in FY2020, more than 14,200 EB-5 visas will be available for distribution in 2021. The Department of State treats Hong Kong (and Macau and Taiwan) as a separate foreign territory from mainland China for the purposes of immigration visa quotas. Thus, foreign nationals who are born in Hong Kong are not charged under the mainland China visa categories.

"We are pleased to offer U.S. immigration opportunities to Hong Kong investors via renowned local partners," said Tom Rosenfeld, President and CEO of CanAm Enterprises, a leading EB-5 regional center operator. "CanAm Enterprises' EB-5 investment track record is unmatched. More than 5,000 investor-families have come to CanAm to obtain permanent green cards through the U.S. Immigrant Investor Program. By the end of this year, we will have repaid $1.7 billion in EB-5 capital from our investors, more than the rest of the industry combined," added Rosenfeld.

The U.S. remains a popular destination for immigration due to matching salary packages, living standards, and quality of education. Compared to other paths to citizenship, the EB-5 is attractive for investors due to its more relaxed education or language requirements, not requiring employment or family sponsorship, reasonable residency requirements, only requiring a passive investment, and more. The minimum investment required under the EB-5 Program is US$900,000 in high unemployment or rural areas and US$1,800,000 outside those areas. The process will take approximately 24 months for a conditional Green Card, and another 21 to 45 months for a permanent Green Card.

Belinda Chan, Managing Partner of CCGi: "As local partner of Global Migration Solutions, a premier migration advisory with 15 years of expertise in migration industry, we are happy to bring valuable, trust-worthy and direct migration options to our clients in Hong Kong. Backed by our experience with both middle-class and high-net-worth profile of clients locally, we have confident that EB-5 investment options offered by CanAm fit perfectly into requirements of local clients."

"The U.S remains one of the top migration destinations for Hongkongers who have an American dream to enjoy their family life with top quality education for their children, given that the U.S. has the best universities in the world. The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Regional Centers program is one of the best pathways by which the main applicant and their family members get permanent residence through an investment of minimum US$900,000 into a Regional Center. There is no age limit, English language and qualification requirement for the main applicant." said John Hu, Founder and Principal Consultant of the award-winning immigration firm in Hong Kong.

CanAm helps Hongkongers achieve their path to citizenship by offering a "full service" support and management role in going through EB-5's six step process, with the track record, financial infrastructure and legal expertise to offer full regulatory compliance and investment security. CanAm is uniquely positioned as a bridge between qualifying projects and accredited investors, with a responsibility to both -- as such, investors trust that CanAm is also invested in the success of every investment.

Finding a Registered Regional Centre licensed by USCIS is important, CanAm is one of the top choices in Asia

CanAm has 30 years of experience exclusively promoting and administering private and government immigration-linked investment funds, with a known track record in assisting with immigration. CanAm leads the EB-5 industry in capital repaid to investors, having raised nearly US $3 billion of EB-5 capital for 60 projects. By the end of 2020, US $1.7 billion in EB-5 capital from 3,400 investor-families will have repaid by CanAm's 45 EB-5 projects. Over 2,300 investor families achieved their permanent resident status in the U.S. through CanAm's EB-5 projects (7,200+ permanent green card issued to CanAm's Investors and their families).

CanAm is the only EB-5 Regional Center with a fully audited track record. It is the first EB-5 Regional Center to have its own regulated FINRA-registered Broker-Dealer to ensure full regulatory compliance. A third-party escrow bank is also set up for each investment project to safeguard the investment funds. Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, CanAm has local representatives in Beijing, Shanghai, New Delhi, Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai.

About CanAm Enterprises

With three decades of experience promoting immigration-linked investments in the United States and Canada, CanAm has a long and established track record. Basing its business on a reputation of credibility and trust, CanAm has financed 60 projects and raised nearly $3 billion in EB-5 investments. More than $1.4 billion in EB-5 capital from over 2,800 families has been repaid by CanAm's 42 projects to date. CanAm exclusively operates seven USCIS-designated regional centers that are in the city of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the metropolitan regions of New York & New Jersey, the states of California, Hawaii, Florida, and Texas. For more information, please visit www.CanAmenterprises.com.