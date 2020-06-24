In cooperation with Sinopharm Group and UAE G42 Group

ABU DHABI, UAE - Media OutReach - 24 June 2020 - The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has underscored the importance of clinical trials to enhance the healthcare sector and keep abreast of modern scientific developments. This announcement was made in parallel with the third phase of clinical trials of the Covid-19 inactivated vaccine developed by Sinopharm Group. This represents DoH's support in the international efforts to combat Covid-19 and highlights the vital role of scientific research and innovation in the global battle against this pandemic.





The agreement signing between the two groups was held in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH and H.E. AbdulRahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais, the Minister of Health & Prevention of the United Arab Emirates and a number of representatives of UAE Group 42, who will be coordinating with Sinopharm Group and conducting clinical trials in the Emirate under the supervision of DoH.





DoH explained that the Emirate will take part to support in accelerating the clinical trials for the world's first Covid-19 inactivated vaccine, which has passed its first and second clinical trials in China.





The results have demonstrated the safety of the vaccine, with no serious adverse reactions. The clinical trials will be conducted with the participation of volunteers in a number of hospitals across the Emirate. ​





The agreement supports the third phase of the vaccine clinical trials that focus on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. These clinical trials are part of a broader range of experiments that will be implemented in accordance with established regulations and systems that are in place to ensure that research adheres to the highest international standards. The agreement will also lead to an exchange of expertise in the field of scientific research.





Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Jamal Alkaabi, Acting Undersecretary of DoH, said: "Under the guidance of the wise leadership, the UAE continues to support global efforts to combat COVID-19 while placing the health and safety of all members of the community at the top of its priorities. We are proud to be working together with G42 group and Sinopharm Group to develop and support the vaccine for Coronavirus here in the country. We will continue to lead the way in scientific research by building our local expertise and advancing our knowledge in the scientific field".





From her side, Dr. Nawal Al Kaabi, Chief Medical Officer at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said, "I am extremely proud and honoured that we have brought together a team of researchers to develop and support clinical trials for the Coronavirus vaccine. We are happy to share our expertise to help the world win this battle against COVID-19. We have very high hopes for the development of this successful vaccine, as we believe in the important role of clinical trials as a way of ensuring the effectiveness of these vaccinations".





The Chinese health authorities have recently announced the success of Coronavirus clinical trials in the first and second stages of the vaccine, which was developed by the Wuhan Institute of the (Sinopharm) group. The results of the tests, which were conducted on people who were injected with the vaccine, and who received two doses of it during a period of 28 days, indicated a positive antibody transformation rate of 100%.



