KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 24 June 2020 - OctaFX , a multi-asset online trading broker, donated 88,000 ringgit to the St. Nicholas Home (SNH) for the blind as part of its charity campaign during Ramadan.

Many trades take place every day, and OctaFX decided to harness this power and donate .20 USD from their pocket on every trade as part of its annual Ramadan charity campaign. The results were truly encouraging.

When the company began searching for a worthy organization, desperately in need of funds, they came across several heartbreaking articles about a child care centre for blind children in Penang, Malaysia. The centre was prepared to close if they did not receive funds soon.

The centre have been experiencing challenges stemming from the beginning of Movement Control Order (MCO). One teacher can help a maximum of three visually impaired children. SNH was unable to fund the salaries of three teachers, which would force this needy centre to lay off their much-needed staff.

According to the centre's general manager David Chiang, the SNH provides multiple services for the blind and visually impaired, ranging from the age of 2 to 77. However, since 2018 their usual 90,000,000 endowments from the Malaysian government ended, which has forced them to rely on the general public for help. The MCO and COVID-19 signaled the end for the SNH and their child care centre. Fortunately, now they are not forced to close their doors, and instead, have them remain open due in large part from OctaFX's help.

For more information, you can contact David Chiang, SNH general manager at +60 12 4285911.