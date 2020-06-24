TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tire imports from Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam are being investigated by the U.S. Commerce Department as part of its anti-dumping action.

The investigations were launched in response to petitions filed by the United Steelworkers (USW) union in May on behalf of the American tire industry, reported Reuters. The Commerce Department will determine whether tires from the four countries are being sold for less than their normal value.

The U.S. imported US$4 billion worth of tires from the four countries in 2019, with the USW claiming that these imports have spiked 20 percent since 2017. Dumping margins range from 21 to 116 percent for Taiwan, 43 to 195 percent for South Korea, 106 to 217.5 percent for Thailand, and 5 to 22 percent for Vietnam, according to the commerce department.

The probe will also look into whether tire manufacturers in Vietnam received unfair government subsidies for passenger vehicle and light truck (PVLT) tires.

South Korea's Hankook Tire in a letter earlier this month asked the U.S. not to investigate its tire exports, arguing that the products have had a limited impact on American tiremakers, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) is slated to reach a preliminary determination on the anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations by July 17.