TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will allow foreigners to apply for entry to the country starting on June 29, with the exception of tourists.

As the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) was beginning to accelerate in Taiwan, the CECC on March 18 announced that all foreign visitors would be barred from entering the country effective March 19. Exceptions were made for those holding an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC, 居留證), diplomatic officials, and businesspeople with special entry permits.

Over three months later, Central Epidemic Command Center Deputy Chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) during a press conference on Wednesday (June 24) announced that Taiwan will allow foreign nationals, including those from Hong Kong and Macau, to apply for entry permits. Chen said that foreigners of any country may apply for entry, with the exception of tourists and those making ordinary "social visits."

In the case of Hong Kong and Macau citizens, Chen said that these can apply for entry under the following circumstances: special humanitarian considerations and emergency assistance, business activities, and internal transfers from multinational companies. In addition, those who have obtained residence permits as spouses or children of Taiwanese citizens or for economic and trade exchanges can also apply for entry.

However, Chen said that one of the first conditions that prospective visitors must fulfill is that they provide a "negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test report [English version]" within three days before boarding a flight to Taiwan. Next, Chen said that once they arrive in Taiwan, foreign visitors must still undergo 14 days of quarantine and pass another test for COVID-19 before they can be released.

The command center also reminded all passengers who want to enter Taiwan to use their mobile phones to complete the "Quarantine System for Entry" before checking in with the airline or boarding at the departure location. This will speed up customs clearance operations and community epidemic prevention measures after entry.