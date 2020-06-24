  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president calls for bipartisan efforts to abolish Control, Examination Yuan

President Tsai Ing-wen nominates new Control Yuan president, 26 members this week

  670
By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/24 15:25
President Tsai Ing-wen. 

President Tsai Ing-wen.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has urged bipartisan support for dissolving the Control Yuan and Examination Yuan, following a contentious process of nominating the new Control Yuan president and members.

"The abolition of the Control Yuan and Examination Yuan has been a long-term goal for the Democratic Progressive Party," said Tsai on Wednesday (June 24). "But it requires constitutional amendments and therefore will not be possible unless the issue has garnered support from different parties," she said.

The Control Yuan is an independent government agency that monitors the performance of government bureaus and public servants, while the Examination Yuan supervises tests for public servants. The two agencies were designed to balance the power held by the administrative, legislative, and judicial bodies, but calls for their abolitions have been frequent in recent years.

Tsai said that she welcomes different parties to join discussions in order to gain consensus among lawmakers and garner public support for amending the Constitution. Earlier this week Tsai nominated 27 people for the new Control Yuan, including former Secretary-General to the President Chen Chu (陳菊), who was selected for its presidency.

Chen will also become the head of the National Human Rights Commission, an organization established under the Control Yuan in 2019 to promote human rights issues at the national level. In response to criticism from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) that the list of nominations contains mostly DPP-leaning individuals, Tsai countered that the nominees have different expertise, backgrounds, and experience working in a variety of organizations.
Tsai Ing-wen
Control Yuan
Examination Yuan
KMT
Taiwan Constitution

RELATED ARTICLES

KMT angered by Japan's Diaoyutai Islands name change
KMT angered by Japan's Diaoyutai Islands name change
2020/06/24 11:54
Photo of the Day: Tsai gives thumbs up to Taiwan Marines
Photo of the Day: Tsai gives thumbs up to Taiwan Marines
2020/06/23 16:43
Taiwan president urges vigilance amid recurring PLA aircraft sightings
Taiwan president urges vigilance amid recurring PLA aircraft sightings
2020/06/23 15:07
Chen Chu leaving DPP after being tapped as president of Taiwan's Control Yuan
Chen Chu leaving DPP after being tapped as president of Taiwan's Control Yuan
2020/06/22 17:45
KMT official turns down Taiwan watchdog nomination
KMT official turns down Taiwan watchdog nomination
2020/06/20 16:37