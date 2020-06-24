  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan marks 73 days without new local coronavirus case

Taiwan only has 4 patients still being treated for coronavirus, 435 released from quarantine

  1705
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/24 14:17
CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (CDC photo)

CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (CDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (June 24) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking 73 days without a new local infection.

During his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 446.

The CECC on Wednesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 75,642 COVID-19 tests, with 74,735 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 73 days. Out of 446 total confirmed cases, 355 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 435 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only four people still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.
CECC
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest figures on China's coronavirus outbreak
Latest figures on China's coronavirus outbreak
2020/06/24 08:12
Taiwan can help feed countries facing food insecurity amid coronavirus
Taiwan can help feed countries facing food insecurity amid coronavirus
2020/06/23 15:14
Scoot to resume flights from Singapore to Taiwan July 5
Scoot to resume flights from Singapore to Taiwan July 5
2020/06/23 10:25
Apple Daily Taiwan to lay off 140 employees in stages
Apple Daily Taiwan to lay off 140 employees in stages
2020/06/22 20:56
Pepsi factory in China suspends operations after COVID-19 outbreak
Pepsi factory in China suspends operations after COVID-19 outbreak
2020/06/22 17:31