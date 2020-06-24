TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (June 24) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking 73 days without a new local infection.

During his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus. Taiwan's total number of cases still stands at 446.

The CECC on Wednesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 75,642 COVID-19 tests, with 74,735 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 73 days. Out of 446 total confirmed cases, 355 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 435 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only four people still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.