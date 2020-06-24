TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Wednesday (June 24) announced that international airline passengers can transfer through Taiwan, but will only be allowed to stay in the airport for eight hours.

As the domestic outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has been brought under control, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) recently agreed to allow international airline passengers to transit through the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. During a press conference on Wednesday, Lin said that the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, the Civil Aeronautics Administration, and the Taoyuan International Airport Corporation will open the nation's largest airport to international transfers on June 25.

During a CECC press conference that same day, CECC deputy chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said that there would be a few conditions that passengers must meet before they can transfer through Taiwan. He said that transiting passengers can only linger in the airport for a total of eight hours and they may only transfer between planes of the same airline group.

Those with short transits of an hour or less will be kept in a line that is separate from other passengers. Specially authorized staff will be allowed to sell the passengers food and duty-free products.

Passengers who remain over an hour will need to stay in a special isolation area. If they wish to order food or other products, they can place an order and it will be delivered to the isolation area.

If there are flight delays or passengers experience health problems, contingency plans have been put into place. Chen said that the CECC will monitor the progress with the new policy and will make adjustments every two weeks as necessary.