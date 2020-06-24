Southco Announces Website Relaunch

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 24 June 2020 - Southco, Inc., a global leader in engineered access solutions, is pleased to announce the relaunch of its completely redesigned and refreshed website, southco.com. Through this launch, Southco is delivering an improved user experience to its customer base, enabling mechanical engineers to find solutions to their design challenges faster than ever before.





The new and improved southco.com features a user friendly design with a fully responsive, clean layout that is compatible with all browsers and mobile devices. Created with the user experience in mind, the redesign includes many new features to help users quickly and easily navigate the site to find the appropriate access products for their applications. New features include:





Intuitive Site Search . View product images, SKUs and product descriptions in search and get results by most commonly searched product features.

. View product images, SKUs and product descriptions in search and get results by most commonly searched product features. Improved Compliance Verification. Easily search by product SKU to find required compliance documents and download them to pass compliance checks.

Easily search by product SKU to find required compliance documents and download them to pass compliance checks. Dedicated Industry Pages. Discover application areas where Southco can provide value by helping to improve functionality and industrial design.

Discover application areas where Southco can provide value by helping to improve functionality and industrial design. Frequently Asked Questions. Search answers by keyword or category, and easily cross reference part numbers with Southco products.





The redesigned southco.com is globally accessible and is available in nine languages, including English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Portuguese. Additionally, tools and resources such as CAD downloads, technical information, brochures and case studies have been made more readily accessible through relevant product and support pages.





"The new and improved southco.com puts the customer experience first," said Gerry Clisham, Director of Marketing & eCommerce, Southco, Inc. "The updates allow users to more easily discover solutions to their biggest design challenges through a redesigned, user-centric interface and organizational enhancements."





The launch of the new southco.com is an investment in Southco's future growth and development as the global leader in engineered access solutions, and continues to build on the strong foundation of the Southco brand. The new site reflects the evolution of the company, as well as Southco's commitment to providing premium quality solutions, engineering excellence, and world class service and support.





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





Southco Asia Limited

2401-2406, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong



