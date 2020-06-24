FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, Texas A&M's Asa Lacy (35) throws a strike against a Miami (Ohio) batter during an NCAA baseball game in Coll... FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, Texas A&M's Asa Lacy (35) throws a strike against a Miami (Ohio) batter during an NCAA baseball game in College Station, Texas. Detroit has a chance to add another potential standout when it makes the No. 1 selection in Wednesday night’s draft. Lacy is a possible top pick in the Major League Baseball draft. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have signed all six of their draft picks, including first-rounder Asa Lacy, along with seven undrafted free agents that together give the rebuilding franchise one of the best incoming crops of first-year players in the majors.

The club announced the 13 signings on Tuesday with Lacy being the headliner. The big, rangy left-hander out of Texas A&M was widely considered the top college arm in the draft, yet he slid to the Royals at the fourth overall pick.

The Royals continued the draft by taking Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin in the competitive balance round; high school right-hander Ben Hernandez in the second; Alabama outfielder Tyler Gentry in the third; Oregon State left-hander Christian Chamberlain in the fourth; and Eastern Illinois right-hander Will Klein in the fifth and final round.

The shortened draft allowed the Royals to scoop up seven other prospects, including Washington State left-hander A.J. Block; Georgia outfielder Tucker Bradley; Arkansas-Little Rock catcher Kale Emshoff; LSU catcher Saul Garza; Texas Tech right-hander John McMillon; Michigan infielder Matt Schmidt; and Tennessee right-hander Chase Wallace.

