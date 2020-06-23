FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, England's bowler James Anderson prepares to bowl on day two of the first cricket test match bet... FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, England's bowler James Anderson prepares to bowl on day two of the first cricket test match between South Africa and England at Centurion Park, Pretoria, South Africa. England fast bowler James Anderson Thursday June 11, 2020, has praised the West Indies for making a “scary decision” to travel to Britain for the three-test cricket series between the teams during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, FILE)

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2019, file photo, West Indies' captain Jason Holder celebrates taking the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli during day one... FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2019, file photo, West Indies' captain Jason Holder celebrates taking the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli during day one of the second Test cricket match at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston, Jamaica. The West Indies cricket team departed from Antigua on Monday, June 8, 2020 for a three-test tour of England with the entire touring party based in the Caribbean having returned negative tests to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The West Indies cricket squad completed its 14-day isolation period in England on Monday and will step up its preparations for next month’s test series by playing a three-day internal warmup match in Manchester.

The tourists have been in quarantine at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground and adjoining hotel since arriving in Britain on June 9.

While the West Indies will start its first warmup game on Tuesday, England’s 30-man training group will report at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and be tested for COVID-19 on arrival along with the management team.

The group will isolate in the hotel at the ground, spending most of the time in their rooms while waiting for the results. England’s first day of practice will be on Thursday, with half the group training in the morning and the other half in the afternoon.

England will play a three-day practice match starting on July 1, after which the squad for the first test will be announced.

The first of three tests starts on July 8, kicking off what will now be called the “#raisethebat series” in tribute to the key workers of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the opening day of the first test, England will wear training tops bearing the names of key workers who have been nominated by their local cricket clubs. The people named on the shirts include teachers, doctors, nurses, carers, social workers and other vital professions, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

