BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/06/23 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 98.00 Up 2.10
Jul 94.05 96.10 94.00 95.95 Up 2.20
Sep 100.20 Up 2.05
Sep 96.00 98.40 95.30 98.00 Up 2.10
Dec 98.20 100.55 97.55 100.20 Up 2.05
Mar 100.30 102.60 99.75 102.30 Up 2.05
May 101.65 104.00 101.05 103.60 Up 1.95
Jul 103.00 105.35 102.45 104.90 Up 1.90
Sep 104.45 106.20 103.75 106.20 Up 1.90
Dec 105.80 107.95 105.50 107.95 Up 1.90
Mar 107.50 109.65 107.25 109.65 Up 1.90
May 108.50 110.75 108.40 110.75 Up 1.85
Jul 109.50 111.80 109.50 111.80 Up 1.80
Sep 112.90 Up 1.80
Dec 114.55 Up 1.90
Mar 116.25 Up 1.90
May 117.30 Up 1.90