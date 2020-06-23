New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|98.00
|Up
|2.10
|Jul
|94.05
|96.10
|94.00
|95.95
|Up
|2.20
|Sep
|100.20
|Up
|2.05
|Sep
|96.00
|98.40
|95.30
|98.00
|Up
|2.10
|Dec
|98.20
|100.55
|97.55
|100.20
|Up
|2.05
|Mar
|100.30
|102.60
|99.75
|102.30
|Up
|2.05
|May
|101.65
|104.00
|101.05
|103.60
|Up
|1.95
|Jul
|103.00
|105.35
|102.45
|104.90
|Up
|1.90
|Sep
|104.45
|106.20
|103.75
|106.20
|Up
|1.90
|Dec
|105.80
|107.95
|105.50
|107.95
|Up
|1.90
|Mar
|107.50
|109.65
|107.25
|109.65
|Up
|1.90
|May
|108.50
|110.75
|108.40
|110.75
|Up
|1.85
|Jul
|109.50
|111.80
|109.50
|111.80
|Up
|1.80
|Sep
|112.90
|Up
|1.80
|Dec
|114.55
|Up
|1.90
|Mar
|116.25
|Up
|1.90
|May
|117.30
|Up
|1.90