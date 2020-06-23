Dr. Sabino Scolletta talks to the media outside the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital as they wait for a medical bulletin on Alex Zanardi, in Siena, It... Dr. Sabino Scolletta talks to the media outside the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital as they wait for a medical bulletin on Alex Zanardi, in Siena, Italy, Saturday, June 20, 2020. Italian race car champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi remains in serious condition a day after crashing his handbike into a truck and smashing his face. A medical bulletin from the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena says that Zanardi is hooked up to an artificial ventilator and has “stable” blood flow while his neurological status “remains serious.” Zanardi was transported by helicopter to the hospital after crashing near the Tuscan town of Pienza during a relay race Friday. (Alessandro La Rocca/LaPresse via AP)

In this photo taken on Saturday, June 15, 2019 file photo, Alex Zanardi takes the catwalk during the Emporio Armani men's Spring-Summer 2020 collectio... In this photo taken on Saturday, June 15, 2019 file photo, Alex Zanardi takes the catwalk during the Emporio Armani men's Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Milan, Italy. Race car driver turned Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has been seriously injured again. Police tell The Associated Press that Zanardi was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Siena following a road accident near the Tuscan town of Pienza during a national race for Paralympic athletes on handbikes. The 53-year-old Zanardi had both of his legs amputated following a horrific crash during a 2001 CART race in Germany. He was a two-time CART champion. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) (AP photo)

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015 file photo, Alex Zanardi, of Italy, rides during the cycling portion of the Ironman World Championship Triathlo... FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015 file photo, Alex Zanardi, of Italy, rides during the cycling portion of the Ironman World Championship Triathlon, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Race car driver turned Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has been seriously injured again. Police tell The Associated Press that Zanardi was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Siena following a road accident near the Tuscan town of Pienza during a national race for Paralympic athletes on handbikes. The 53-year-old Zanardi had both of his legs amputated following a horrific crash during a 2001 CART race in Germany. He was a two-time CART champion. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) (AP photo)

SIENA, Italy (AP) — Alex Zanardi will remain in a medically induced coma until at least next week.

The hospital in Siena where he is being treated, after a crash on his handbike, made the announcement on Tuesday.

The Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist remained in “stable condition" following a fourth night in intensive care at Santa Maria alle Scotte Hospital.

“Eventual reductions of the (coma), in order to evaluate his neurological state, will be taken into consideration starting next week,” the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

Zanardi, who lost both of his legs in an auto racing crash nearly 20 years ago, has been on a ventilator since he crashed his handbike into a truck near the Tuscan town of Pienza on Friday during a relay event.

He suffered serious facial and cranial trauma, and doctors have warned of possible brain damage.

The 53-year-old Zanardi won two championships in CART in the United States and had two stints in Formula One. During a CART race in Germany in 2001 both of his legs were severed in a horrific accident. Zanardi designed his own prosthetics and learned to walk again.

He then turned his attention to hand cycling and won four gold medals and two silvers at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics. He also competed in the New York City Marathon and set an Ironman record in his class.

