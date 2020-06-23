TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man who raped and killed a female model in Taipei's Nangang District in 2017 avoided a death sentence in a second trial that concluded on Tuesday (June 23).

In February 2017 Cheng Yu (程宇) invited the then 23-year-old woman surnamed Chen (陳) to a photo shoot set for early March. To make the invitation, Cheng used the Facebook account of his girlfriend at the time, who was surnamed Liang (梁).

On the day of the photo shoot, Cheng took Chen to the basement of a building, where he raped and strangled her. Cheng stole the victim's cell phone and credit cards, with which he made purchases.

Prosecutors sought the death penalty for Cheng. In the first trial, the Shilin District Court sentenced Cheng to life in prison for the murder; four years for raping a different female model; and a total of 15 months for other crimes, such as theft, robbery, forgery, and fraud, all of which added up to concurrent life sentences.

In order to overturn that sentence in pursuit of the death penalty, an appeal was brought to the Taiwan High Court, and the judges delivered their verdict on Tuesday, turning it down. Those who still wish to see the state execute Cheng can take the further step of pursuing a hearing at the Supreme Court.

High Court Spokeswoman Wang Ping-hsia (王屏夏) said that the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights have been internalized in Taiwan's law and that Cheng's acts were undeserving of a death sentence. Wang also cited an expert's psychological assessment of Cheng, which indicated that careful supervision would reduce the possibility of recidivism; therefore, the court held that it was not necessary to pursue capital punishment.