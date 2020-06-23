  1. Home
Correction: Virus Outbreak-China-Trade Fair story

By  Associated Press
2020/06/23 18:48
The website of the Canton Fair which delivers live streaming from vendors is seen on a computer screen in Beijing on Friday, June 19, 2020. The twice-...
BEIJING (AP) — In a June 19,2020, article about the Canton Trade Fair, The Associated Press misstated the number of vendors at the fair. Organizers say previous fairs have attracted about 25,000 vendors, instead of 60,000, which was the number of booths. Organizers say there are nearly 26,000 vendors this year, but not all are doing live-streaming promotions.