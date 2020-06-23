The website of the Canton Fair which delivers live streaming from vendors is seen on a computer screen in Beijing on Friday, June 19, 2020. The twice-...
The website of the Canton Fair which delivers live streaming from vendors is seen on a computer screen in Beijing on Friday, June 19, 2020. The twice-a-year fair usually draws more than 180,000 foreign buyers and 60,000 Chinese vendors to the southern city of Guangzhou. But with most foreign visitors barred from China, the event has transformed itself into an e-commerce platform with mini-shopping channels for nearly 8,000 vendors. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
BEIJING (AP) — In a June 19,2020, article about the Canton Trade Fair, The Associated Press misstated the number of vendors at the fair. Organizers say previous fairs have attracted about 25,000 vendors, instead of 60,000, which was the number of booths. Organizers say there are nearly 26,000 vendors this year, but not all are doing live-streaming promotions.