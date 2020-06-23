The website of the Canton Fair which delivers live streaming from vendors is seen on a computer screen in Beijing on Friday, June 19, 2020. The twice-... The website of the Canton Fair which delivers live streaming from vendors is seen on a computer screen in Beijing on Friday, June 19, 2020. The twice-a-year fair usually draws more than 180,000 foreign buyers and 60,000 Chinese vendors to the southern city of Guangzhou. But with most foreign visitors barred from China, the event has transformed itself into an e-commerce platform with mini-shopping channels for nearly 8,000 vendors. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)