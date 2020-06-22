SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Police in Bosnia have arrested seven people on suspicion of targeting children online and manipulating them into taking and sharing nude photos.

In a statement released Monday, police said the arrests followed an investigation that began in September. The suspects allegedly targeted children aged between 12 and 14, the statement added.

During the raids of the suspects’ homes in seven cities in different parts of Bosnia, police seized mobile phones, computers and other technical equipment believed to have been used for grooming and abusing children online.