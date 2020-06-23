TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Suspected human body parts were reportedly contained in two travel bags hoisted by city workers from the Love River (愛河) in Taiwan's southern port city of Kaohsiung on Tuesday (June 23).

Sanmin District's First Precinct said that it received reports around 11 a.m. that when cleaning team members of the city's Environmental Protection Bureau were retrieving garbage from the Happiness Canal (幸福川) near the Jiuru Bridge (九如橋), they hoisted out two suspicious travel bags, per CNA.

As watery blood appeared to be leaking from the two bags, the workers set them aside and reported the situation to the police, who confirmed that one of the bags contained what appeared to be two shinbones and a small dumbbell.

The forensics team transported the duffels to the morgue, where they will undergo further examination. While an autopsy on the suspected body parts is scheduled to be performed on Wednesday, police will continue to look into missing person data.