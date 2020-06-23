A two meter distance print on the pavement in London, Monday, June 22, 2020. The two-metre social distancing rule will be under review as the UK rela... A two meter distance print on the pavement in London, Monday, June 22, 2020. The two-metre social distancing rule will be under review as the UK relax coronavirus lockdown measures implemented to stem the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Shoppers pass a two meter social distance sign in London, Monday, June 22, 2020. The two-metre social distancing rule will be under review as the UK r... Shoppers pass a two meter social distance sign in London, Monday, June 22, 2020. The two-metre social distancing rule will be under review as the UK relax coronavirus lockdown measures implemented to stem the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Pictures appear on a screen beside the Eros statue during a 10 minute domination on The Piccadilly Lights, Piccadilly Circus, to mark the launch of Th... Pictures appear on a screen beside the Eros statue during a 10 minute domination on The Piccadilly Lights, Piccadilly Circus, to mark the launch of The People's Picture interactive mosaic art project Rainbows for the NHS in London, Monday, June 22, 2020. The art installation which features thousands of photos and messages from key workers, carers, patients, doctors and nurses appears on Piccadilly Lights until June 28.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A sign requesting people stay two metres apart to try to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is displayed in front of "Out of Order" a 1989 red phone box sc... A sign requesting people stay two metres apart to try to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is displayed in front of "Out of Order" a 1989 red phone box sculpture by British artist David Mach, in Kingston upon Thames, south west London, Monday, June 22, 2020. The two-metre social distancing rule will be under review as the UK relax coronavirus lockdown measures implemented to stem the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A sign requesting people stay two metres apart is displayed in the window of a branch of the Sainsbury's supermarket in Kingston upon Thames, south we... A sign requesting people stay two metres apart is displayed in the window of a branch of the Sainsbury's supermarket in Kingston upon Thames, south west London, Monday, June 22, 2020. The two-metre social distancing rule will be under review as the UK relax coronavirus lockdown measures implemented to stem the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A sign requesting people stay two metres apart is displayed in Kingston upon Thames, south west London, Monday, June 22, 2020. The two-metre social di... A sign requesting people stay two metres apart is displayed in Kingston upon Thames, south west London, Monday, June 22, 2020. The two-metre social distancing rule will be under review as the UK relax coronavirus lockdown measures implemented to stem the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline plans Tuesday to allow bars, restaurants and museums to begin reopening — the latest easing of lockdown measures aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The new proposals, set to take effect on July 4, come amid intense pressure to relax a government requirement that people who are indoors must stay 2 meters (6 1/2 feet) apart. Britain’s hospitality businesses have argued that 1 meter (3 feet) apart is enough to stem the spread of the virus. Many British pubs operate in small spaces and are already struggling to survive.

The social distance requirement is also a concern for educators hoping to safely open British schools next fall.

The Conservative government is desperate to restart the stalled British economy and that desire is likely to be reflected in guidance to re-open businesses ranging from hotels to hairdressers.

But scientists are worried that the government is reopening the economy too fast and that a track-and-trace system meant to quickly stamp out any outbreaks is not fully functional.

Britain has Europe's highest death toll from the virus, with over 42,700 dead. That is also the third-highest death toll in the world after the United States and Brazil, which both have much larger populations.

___

