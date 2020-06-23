TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mercury in Taipei climbed to a scorching 38.4 degrees Celsius (101 degrees Fahrenheit) this afternoon (June 23), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

At 2:04 p.m., the temperature in Taipei's Zhongzheng District soared to a blistering 38.4 degrees, the highest temperature recorded in Taipei this year as well as the second-highest temperature in June, second only to 38.7 degrees in 2016, based on CWB data. Due to the sizzling conditions, the weather bureau issued heat warnings to 14 cities and counties in Taiwan.

The CWB said that due to the effects of a high-pressure ridge today, most of Taiwan will see sunny to partly cloudy skies, with hot and humid weather. In the morning, due to the effect of local convection brought by southwest winds, there was sporadic rainfall in Yunlin County and areas south, and in the afternoon, brief thunderstorms in the mountainous areas of northeast Taiwan are possible.

Due to the sweltering conditions, the CWB has issued a yellow heat alert, signifying a daily maximum temperature reaching 36 degrees, for Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. It has also issued an orange heat alert, which is implemented when the daily maximum temperature reaches 36°C for three consecutive days, for Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Yilan County, Hualien County, and Taitung County.

Other hotspots today include Guanshan Township in Taitung country which hit 37.8 degrees, followed by Keelung at 37.6 degrees, New Taipei City's Banqiao District at 37.3 degrees, and Tucheng in Yilan County's Da'an District at 37.2 degrees.

The weather bureau reminds the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, labor, and sports, and to pay attention to sun protection, proper hydration, and heatstroke prevention. The CWB advises members to stay indoors in well ventilated, cool rooms.

It is recommended that those who exert themselves outside cool down the body or the environment by fanning themselves or using ice bags. The weather bureau advises the elderly, children, chronically ill patients, the obese, those taking extensive medications, and other vulnerable groups, to avoid exposing themselves to this high-temperature environment during the day.