Taiwanese teenagers not satisifed with own international perspective. (Pixabay photo) Taiwanese teenagers not satisifed with own international perspective. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A recent poll conducted by King Car Cultural & Education Foundation found that Taiwanese teenagers are dissatisfied with their own international outlook and have attributed this pessimistic attitude to their unfamiliarity with foreign languages.

During a press conference Tuesday (June 23), the nonprofit organization released the results of its survey on the international outlook of Taiwanese teenagers. According to the poll, the students surveyed graded their own global perspective, giving themselves a 64.1 percent — a decline of 3.7 percent from last year.

More than 59 percent of students in Taiwan believe the language barrier is responsible for a limited global view, while 47 percent said their inability to understand foreign cultures is the biggest obstacle to fostering an international mindset. Approximately 34 percent of those surveyed also indicated that not having lived abroad prevented them from becoming more internationally-minded.

When asked what they believed to be was the most important global issue, 61.1 percent of teenagers selected medical hygiene while 45.8 percent chose climate change. More than 40 percent also believed Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) would enhance its global reputation and recognition.

In regard to their ideal destination for immigration, close to 52 percent of the students answered Japan and 38.6 percent preferred the U.S. Meanwhile, 62.6 percent viewed Japan as the friendliest nation to Taiwan.

King Car Foundation Executive Director Joyce Tseng (曾清芸) emphasized that international outlook is a skill that requires daily reading of foreign literature and news. Besides overseas travel, she said exposure to information outside of Taiwan is also beneficial to enhancing one's knowledge of different cultures, reported CNA.

King Car Cultural & Education Foundation conducted the questionnaire among primary and secondary school students in April and gathered 6,018 valid responses. The poll has a 97 percent confidence rating, with a 3 percent margin of error.