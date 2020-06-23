  1. Home
Taiwan president urges vigilance amid recurring PLA aircraft sightings

Chinese aircraft have entered Taiwan's ADIZ 8 times in 2 weeks, putting nation's military on high alert

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/23 15:07
President Tsai Ing-wen addresses the military on June 23. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has asked the military to maintain vigilance in view of recurring aircraft operations by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in the Taiwan Strait.

“The PLA’s incursion into the sea and air areas near Taiwan has been constant and relentless,” said Tsai at a military event in Taipei on Tuesday morning (June 23). “We must stay vigilant at all times and closely monitor [the situations] to ensure national security,” she said.

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, Chinese aircraft have entered Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) eight times in the past two weeks. The most recent provocation came on Monday (June 22), when a Xi'an H-6 strategic bomber and a Chengdu J-10 were detected entering the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ at noon.

Speaking to a group of military officers who were just promoted, Tsai pledged to build a new generation of armed forces based on the government’s plans to elevate domestic defense R&D capacity and reform the military system. The government will speed up efforts in developing asymmetric warfare capabilities, said Tsai, who added that improving the management of troops and reforming reserves are also her administration's priorities.
Tsai Ing-wen
MOND
Chinese aircraft
military

