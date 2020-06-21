Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at Vitality Stadium in Bou... Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Will Oliver,Pool)

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, 9, scores his teams second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at... Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, 9, scores his teams second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Steele,Pool)

Bournemouth's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale fails to stop a shot from Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic for the opening goal during the English Premier Le... Bournemouth's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale fails to stop a shot from Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic for the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, Pool)

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth remained stuck in the Premier League's relegation zone after losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace on Saturday in the teams' first game back after soccer's three-month shutdown.

Luka Milivojevic curled a free kick over the wall and into the top corner from 25 yards (meters) in the 12th minute, before Jordan Ayew finished off a flowing move involving Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt in the 23rd.

While Palace moved up to ninth place, and just four points off fifth-place Manchester United in what is currently the final Champions League qualification spot, Bournemouth is in a relegation fight as it looks to secure top-flight soccer for a sixth season.

Bournemouth is third from last on 27 points, behind West Ham on goal difference.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports