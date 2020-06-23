TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has offset lost business from China's Huawei Technologies Co. Limited with other customers, according to a Taiwanese government minister on Monday (6/22).

Following a May directive by the U.S. Department of Commerce, TSMC was forced to sever its Huawei relationship, according to Fortune. The U.S. regulations, passed on May 15, prohibit manufacturers from supplying semiconductors to Huawei if U.S. equipment is used at any stage of production, according to Fortune.

Huawei's chip design unit, HiSilicon, uses U.S.-made software to produce its semiconductors, while elements of TSMC's manufacturing equipment are also made in the U.S., Fortune reported. The Taiwanese firm previously sold chips to HiSilicon, with Huawei accounting for about 15 percent of TSMC's business.

Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), head of Taiwan's economic planning agency, the National Development Council, said that Washington was concerned about a certain company, not Taiwan's economic relations with China, Reuters reported. The United States primarily targeted Huawei because it lacked transparency and had too close of a relationship with the Chinese government, Kung added.

"As for TSMC, although their orders no longer have Huawei, they've quickly been filled up, as other people really need them," Kung said, according to Reuters. TSMC declined to comment, saying it did not comment on its customers.

Last month, TSMC announced that it would be building a US$12 billion semiconductor facility in Arizona. Construction is set to begin in 2021, with chip production slated to start by 2024.