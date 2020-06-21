Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimene, right, celebrates with his teammate Pedro Neto after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier Le... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimene, right, celebrates with his teammate Pedro Neto after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Wolverhampton at London stadium in London, England, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between We... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Wolverhampton at London stadium in London, England, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Justin Setterfield/Pool via AP)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham a... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Wolverhampton at London stadium in London, England, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Pedro Neto powered a rising volley into the roof of the net to wrap up Wolverhampton's 2-0 win at West Ham that moved the team tied for points with fifth-place Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

After three months away because of the league's suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic, little has changed with a Wolves team which is renowned for finishing games strongly and scored both of its goals at an empty Olympic Stadium late in the second half.

Raul Jimenez headed home a cross from substitute Adama Traore in the 73rd minute to put Wolves in the lead with the Mexico striker's 14th league goal of the season. From another delivery from the right, this time from Matt Doherty in the 84th, Neto — another substitute — smashed a first-time, far-post volley past Lukasz Fabianski before the West Ham goalkeeper had a chance to react.

Wolves climbed above Sheffield United to move alongside Man United with eight games remaining. Fifth place could secure Champions League qualification this season because of the two-year European ban handed to second-place Manchester City that is being appealed.

Wolves and United are just two points behind fourth-place Chelsea, which has a game in hand.

West Ham is only out of the relegation zone on goal difference and has games coming up against Tottenham and Chelsea.

___

