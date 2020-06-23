TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. State Department has designated four more Chinese media organizations as foreign diplomatic missions, claiming the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) operates them as propaganda machines rather than news outlets.

According to a State Department press release, China Central Television (CCTV), China News Service, the People’s Daily, and the Global Times will now be designated as foreign missions. This follows the same designations as Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily Distribution Corporation, and Hai Tian Development USA on February 18.

“These nine entities all meet the definition of a foreign mission under the Foreign Missions Act, which is to say that they are ‘substantially owned or effectively controlled’ by a foreign government. In this case, they are effectively controlled by the government of the People’s Republic of China,” the State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in the statement.

This categorization will require the Chinese outlets to send the State Department a full list of U.S. employees and their real estate holdings, similar to the rules pertaining to embassies and consulates, according to Politico. “The decision to designate these entities is not based on any content produced by these entities, nor does it place any restrictions on what the designated entities may publish in the United States,” the State Department said.

After the first five Chinese outlets were listed as foreign missions in February, the Trump administration then decided to cap the number of Chinese citizens who could work in the U.S. for the five organizations, Politico reported. In March, China retaliated by revoking the press credentials and expelling reporters from The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal.